newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FACTBOX-Who will replace Bank of Mexico's current governor?

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds Rogelio Ramirez de la O)

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not renominate Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term expires on Dec. 31, but instead look for an economist with a “social dimension.”

Here are some possible candidates to head the bank:

GERARDO ESQUIVEL: Esquivel is a left-leaning economist with long ties to Lopez Obrador’s social movement who sits on the bank’s five-member board, having been nominated by the president.

Esquivel leans dovish in his interest rate decisions; minutes of the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy meetings show that Esquivel has at times pushed for more aggressive rate reductions than the other board members.

In a 2016 newspaper opinion piece, Harvard-educated Esquivel raised the question of whether the autonomous Bank of Mexico should adopt a dual mandate to promote growth as well as low inflation, and argued for more diverse views on the board.

Esquivel was a spokesman on economic matters for Lopez Obrador’s presidential campaign.

GALIA BORJA: Borja is a former finance ministry official who was nominated to the board of the Bank of Mexico - often known in Mexico as “Banxico” - by Lopez Obrador after playing an important role in rolling out social programs.

Lopez Obrador’s keen sense of history may motivate him to name Borja, also a respected mathematician, as the first woman to lead Banxico.

Borja comes from a family with some ties to Mexico’s left and she has played an important role in ensuring the implementation of social programs.

ARTURO HERRERA: Lopez Obrador’s finance minister last year steered Mexico, Latin America’s second largest economy, through its worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s amid the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has spearheaded the implementation of some of Lopez Obrador’s economic and social policies geared at helping Mexico’s poorest.

JONATHAN HEATH: An outspoken and well-known private economist who was named to Banxico’s board by Lopez Obrador’s administration. He previously held the post of chief economist for HSBC bank in Mexico.

Along with Esquivel, Heath has consistently been one of the more dovish members on the central bank’s board.

Heath is widely respected by market watchers and has maintained that his outsider credentials provide a fresh perspective at the bank.

ROGELIO RAMIREZ DE LA O

Ramirez de la O, a former economic adviser to Lopez Obrador, is thought to be another possible contender. The Mexican economist is the director of a private company that provides macroeconomic analysis and forecasts on Mexico.

He has established a reputation for critical analysis of government policy, anticipating large shifts in policy and all the major crises and recoveries since the 1980s, according to the Washington-based Wilson Center.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Central Government#Government Policy#Factbox#The Bank Of Mexico#Mexican#Wilson Center#Governor#Finance Ministry#Monetary Policy#Chief Economist#Hsbc Bank#Board Members#Inflation#Harvard Educated Esquivel#Reductions#Economic Matters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Place
Mexico City
Related
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Tümen appointed deputy Central Bank governor

Professor Semih Tümen has been appointed deputy governor of Turkey’s Central Bank, replacing Oğuzhan Erbaş. The presidential decree regarding the appointment was published in the Official Gazette. There are four deputy governors at the country’s Central Bank. Tümen, economics department head at Ankara’s TED University, previously served as the director-general...
PharmaceuticalsMidland Daily News

Mexico's long delay of vaccines for Latin America nears end

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday that shipments of a long-delayed lot of AstraZeneca vaccines will finally be sent to Argentina this weekend. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said about 800,000 doses will be flown to Argentina. Mexico will get a similar amount, and he expressed hopes that later shipments can be sent to other Latin American countries.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IMF expects to approve $1.6 bln in financing for Egypt in coming weeks

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it expects to provide an additional $1.6 billion in financing to Egypt after its executive board approves the funding in coming weeks. The IMF said its staff reached agreement with Egyptian authorities about the additional funding after a second and final review of...
Texas Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Mexico to buy Shell share of Texas refinery for $600 million

MEXICO CITY — Mexico said Monday it will buy Shell’s 50% share in the jointly owned Deer Park refinery near Houston for about $600 million. The move comes as part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s central policy to build, acquire or renovate oil refineries, in an era when most countries are trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.
EconomyBloomberg

Mexico’s Expensive Tacos Are a Headache for Policy Makers

Surging prices of tortillas and other ingredients of Mexico’s widely-consumed tacos are squeezing consumers and becoming a headache for policy makers. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with an eye on next month’s midterm elections, has called for prices to be kept in check. Meanwhile, the country’s central bank points to a historic drought as the major cause of the sticker shock, while debating ways to alleviate it. “The spike we’ve seen in fresh food as a result of climate change should remind us that central banks also have a role to play in sustainable financing and reducing the risks of climate change,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Irene Espinosa said in an interview last week. “This can turn into a snowball that generates bigger inflationary pressures.”
PoliticsFronteras Desk

Mexican President Criticizes The Central Bank

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president has recently attacked many independent organizations, including the National Electoral Institute, accusing them of being a waste of money and a hub for his political foes. Now the president has criticized a relevant autonomous financial institution, generating concerns among investors. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Mexico says FBI investigating governor's links to money laundering

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The governor of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged money laundering, Mexico’s president said on Thursday, less than three weeks before pivotal midterm elections. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador showed a letter from an...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexico President López Obrador says the FBI is investigating border town governor's ties to money laundering as a federal judge signs off on arrest warrant

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed Thursday that the governor of the border state of Tamaulipas is being investigated by the FBI for allegedly laundering money. López Obrador's shocking announcement came a day after a federal prison judge signed off on an arrest warrant Governor Francisco García, who is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Mexico's president sees central bank controlling inflation

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was confident the country's central bank will act to control inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexican annual inflation accelerated slightly faster than expected in April to 6.08%, its highest level since December 2017. Our Standards: The...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Sudan's external debt burden

CAIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Sudan is seeking relief on more than $50 billion in external debt, with multilateral and bilateral creditors meeting in Paris in an effort to push the process forward. Debt relief is a crucial step for Sudan, which sits in a volatile region between the Horn...