Hotel Transylvania:Transformia has dropped a teaser for the trailer's release, which will happen on Monday, May 17th. Transformia is the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania animated movie franchise, which started with the original Hotel Transylvania's release in 2012, with the sequel following in 2015, and the threequel (Summer Vacation) in 2018. The Hotel Transylvania trilogy was directed by animation guru Genndy Tartakovsky (Clone Wars, Samurai Jack) and starred Adam Sandler as main character Dracula; however, Sandler has moved on from the franchise, while Tartakovsky is simply writing this new installment.