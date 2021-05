If you're one of the millions of eligible parents waiting to receive the child tax credit payments, you can expect the first check to arrive on July 15. But instead of waiting until then to find out how much you'll get, you can calculate how much your family qualifies for now. By using our child tax credit calculator below, you'll be able to estimate your total amount. You'll also see how much to anticipate per child -- up to $300 per month -- that will arrive monthly through December.