Tim Cook takes the stand and explains why Apple keeps tight control over the App Store

Google tracks everything you do online and uses that data to serve personalized ads. That’s why most of its apps and services are offered to people free of charge; it’s a tradeoff that many people appreciate. Despite the nature of its services though, Google has taken various steps in recent years to improve user privacy and security on its devices. Fueled in part by Google’s own privacy-related scandals from the past and in part by Apple’s massive privacy push, Google’s privacy features have improved year after year. This concerns protecting data on Android and in Google apps, as well as new features to control how personal data is shared with Google online. The latest addition to Google’s privacy toolset that users should know about concerns Google Search.