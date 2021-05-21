newsbreak-logo
Tim Cook takes the stand and explains why Apple keeps tight control over the App Store

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook took the stand this morning to defend the 30% cut of in-app payments that Apple receives. The tech giant also forces developers who want their app listed in the App Store to only use Apple's in-app payment platform to process such a purchase. When Epic Games sought to evade paying Apple's 30% cut for in-app purchases of Fortnite game currency by offering its own payment platform, that was a violation of App Store rules which led to the removal of the game from the App Store.

