newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

CONNECT with Norfolk Botanical Garden: Visit the rose garden and the "Washed Ashore" art exhibit.

13newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome types of roses require more care than others. If you want to enjoy them without having to grow your own, visit the rose garden at Norfolk Botanical Garden!

www.13newsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Garden#Norfolk Botanical Garden#Art Exhibit#Roses#Washed Ashore#Art#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Related
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

What a trip: Ricketts Glen State Park

During a beautiful spring week, my husband and I set off to Ricketts Glen State Park in northern Pennsylvania. After parking at the Lake Rose parking lot, we grabbed our bottles of water and set out on a 4.3-mile, four-hour hike to see the more than 20 named waterfalls, and too many others to count, that line the amazing Falls Trail. The trail — which is listed as difficult because of the elevation change — did not seem so hard with so much to stop and see. Then we continued just outside the park and to another parking area within the park to see four additional waterfalls, including Sullivan and Adams falls. The falls ranged from 11 to 94 feet in height.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Norfolk, VA13newsnow.com

Fewer COVID-19 restrictions means a return to normalcy

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, Virginia's mask mandate was lifted in most situations for people who are fully vaccinated, and there are no longer any capacity limits for outdoor venues. Many people went to Norfolk to get a chance to feel sort of normal again at the Festevents Bayou Bon...