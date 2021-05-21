Henry Cavill to Star in Highlander Remake, John Wick's Chad Stahelski Directing

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA Highlander remake is in the works at Lionsgate starring Henry Cavill and John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, set to direct the film. This news comes by way of Cavill himself who confirmed the news today on Instagram with a photo of a Deadline story about the news. According to Deadline's report, the film will be a reboot of the popular 1980s fantasy action adventure movie of the same name.

