newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Mark Ruffalo Pushing for Closure of More Oil Pipelines Following Gas Shortage Caused by Colonial Pipeline Shutdown

By David Ng
Big Hollywood
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who on Friday declared “gas is over,” is pushing for the closure of more oil pipelines around the country just days after several states experienced gas shortages due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack. Mark Ruffalo tweeted his message Friday, blaming former...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Chelsea Handler
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Alyssa Milano
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Oil And Gas#Oil Pipelines#Fuel Oil#Environmental Concerns#The Colonial Pipeline#Native American#The Dakota Access#Breitbart News#Keystone#Stop Trump Pipelines#Gas Shortages#Risky Pipelines#Country#Energy Related Jobs#Xl#Pumps#Multiple States#Indigenous People#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Industry
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Mark Ruffalo

Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo Says HFPA Should Not “Resist the Change That Is Being Asked of Them”. Mark Ruffalo, who won a Golden Globe earlier this year for his performance in the limited series I Know This Much Is True, has become the first Hollywood A-lister to distance himself from…
CelebritiesWashington Times

Mark Ruffalo apologizes for anti-Israel posts: 'It's not accurate, it's inflammatory'

Liberal activist and actor Mark Ruffalo apologized Monday night for anti-Israel tweets he said were “inflammatory” and “disrespectful.”. Mr. Ruffalo has been outspoken about his support for Palestinians throughout the Israel-Gaza Strip conflict, repeatedly accusing Israel of committing “apartheid” and retweeting messages with the hashtags #GenocideInGaza and #GazaUnderAttack. Late Monday,...
Worldtoofab.com

Mark Ruffalo Apologizes For Suggesting Israel Is Committing 'Genocide'

The "Avengers" actor previously called for "sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians." Mark Ruffalo apologized for suggesting Israel was committing genocide during its recent conflict with Hamas. "I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing "genocide,'" the "Avengers: Endgame"...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Mark Ruffalo Issues Apology For Controversial Social Media Posts

By all accounts, Mark Ruffalo seems like a pretty good guy and generally well liked amongst his peers and fans. The latter is certainly true, after the actor’s Hulk became one of the MCU’s most beloved characters. His goofy and cheerful nature has earned him a lot of goodwill in Hollywood over the years, but he’s now been forced to issue an apology for some social media posts that were a bit controversial.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo Says HFPA Should Not “Resist the Change That Is Being Asked of Them”

Mark Ruffalo, who won a Golden Globe earlier this year for his performance in the limited series I Know This Much Is True, has become the first Hollywood A-lister to distance himself from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on the heels of Time’s Up, a coalition of PR firms and Netflix suggesting that reforms announced by the HFPA earlier this week do not adequately address concerns about the organization’s demographics and ethics.
Washington, DCfoe.org

Zero Hour and National Environmental Groups to Host Rally to Eliminate Fossil Fuel Subsidies on May 25

WASHINGTON, DC — Local and national organizations across the country are coming together for the virtual Rally to End Polluter Welfare because it’s time for Congress to fund our futures instead of fossil fuels. Zero Hour and our partners are calling on Congress to make eliminating fossil fuels a top priority to carry out President Biden’s Made in America Tax Plan.
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!
Congress & CourtsMain Line Media News

Village View: Chemical poisons targeted in Senate bill

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean invited me to join her in a Zoom webinar recently, sponsored by New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand, and one of Dean’s colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives, Dan Kildee of Michigan. The three of them are among the chief advocates for a bill which targets corporations which release toxic chemicals in the soil and water, chemicals which are harmful to humans and animals. The PFAS bill would require the corporations to clean up the environment which they contaminated, as well as providing medical monitoring for all the people affected by the pollution.