Dave Bautista has never shied away from sharing what he really thinks. When James Gunn was temporarily fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the star blasted Marvel over the decision and said he’d break his contract if they didn’t bring him back. Since Gunn was eventually rehired, the former WWE legend has been on smoother ground with the studio, but Bautista has now opened up on his mixed feelings about the evolution of Drax the Destroyer, revealing that he thinks Marvel dropped the ball with the character.