newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Man wins $1 million when store sells out of favorite lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ki5oL_0a7LekUs00
Charles Browne told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought the scratch-off ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot because the store was sold out of his favorite ticket. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

May 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he wouldn't have won the prize if the store hadn't been sold out of his favorite ticket.

Charles Browne, of Hendersonville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped into Norm's Minit Mart in Hendersonville for a Red Bull and a lottery ticket, but he found the store was sold out of his favorite scratch-off.

"I will usually play Extreme Cash," Browne said. "They were out of it, so I said let's go with my second favorite game and that's how I ended up with the $1 million ticket."

Brown said he scratched off the $30 Millionaire Maker ticket in the parking out and "freaked out for a while" after uncovering the $1 million top prize.

Brown said he plans to pay off his bills and take some time to think about what to do with the rest of the money.

"I'm just going to put it in savings for a while, let myself realize I have this at my disposal, and make a logical and reasonable decision later on how best to use it," he said.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
112K+
Followers
32K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Ticket#Bills#A Red Bull#Norm S Minit Mart#Money#Parking#Savings#Scratch#Man#Hendersonville#Extreme Cash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lottery
Related
North Wilkesboro, NCWilkes Journal Patriot

Wilkes man takes home $70,756 with winning lottery ticket

A North Wilkesboro man purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket with a $100,000 cash prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Lottery Commission. Jeremy Pruitt said he couldn’t believe his luck when his $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket revealed the $100,000 prize. “Oh Lord, I felt like Karate Kid,”...
Arlington, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Arlington resident wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket, Texas Lottery says

An Arlington resident won the top prize of $5 million on a scratch-off ticket from the Texas Lottery, the agency announced on Tuesday. The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Matlock Food Mart, at 5400 Matlock Road, in Arlington. The ticket was part of the Texas Lottery $200 Million Ca$h scratch-off game, according to a news release from the lottery.
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Store owner returns winning lottery ticket to Springfield woman

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman, who mistakenly threw out a million-dollar lottery ticket, is now claiming her money - all thanks to the honesty of the store owners - and the store owners are proud they did the right thing. Lea Rose Fiega bought a winning lottery ticket...
Michigan StatePosted by
WBCT B-93

Michigan Man Wins $4 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

A Macomb County resident won big off a scratch-off ticket, and he plans to help out his family with the money. According to MLive, the 48-year-old won the $4 million lottery jackpot off of the Michigan Lottery's Ultimate Millions Instant game. The now-millionaire chose to remain anonymous. “I play a...
LotteryThe Sun US

National Lottery joy for 10 bus drivers as they scoop £1million jackpot

TEN lucky bus drivers are celebrating after scooping £1million on the National Lottery - but have NO plans to retire. The nine drivers and their company secretary all pocketed £100,000 and are now planning to splash out on new cars, paying off mortgages and going on luxury staycation holidays. One...
LotteryPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $515 Million Jackpot

A single Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers to win the $515 million jackpot ($346.3 million cash option) on Friday (May 21.) The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levvittown, but the player has not come forward to claim their prize as of Tuesday (May 25), CBS Philly reports.
Southwick, MAABC News

Woman gets back $1M lottery ticket she had thrown away

SOUTHWICK, Mass. -- A Massachusetts woman who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket eventually collected her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the owners of the store where she bought it. Lea Rose Fiega bought the $30 Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March at the Lucky...
Lotterynewscentermaine.com

1 winning ticket sold in $515 million Mega Millions jackpot

WASHINGTON — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket was the lone winner of the $515 million jackpot Friday night. The winning numbers were 6, 9, 17, 18, 48 and the MegaBall was 8. The Megaplier was 3x. According to the Mega Millions website, one ticket sold in Pennsylvania correctly...
Iron Mountain, MIradioresultsnetwork.com

Winning $300,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Iron Mountain

Winning $300,000 still hasn’t sunk in for a Wisconsin woman who won the big prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 Grand Wild Time instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Holiday Stationstore, located at 1523 South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain.
Miami, FLClick10.com

Miami man wins $1.65 million in Jackpot Triple Play lottery game

MIAMI – A Miami man has claimed over a million bucks after winning a Florida Lottery jackpot. Daniel Garcia, 53, of Miami, won $1.65 million from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing on April 13. He decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,308,246.21, lottery officials said.