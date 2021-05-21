newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic Games Store Mega Sale giving out free $10 coupon to all users

By Brad Bennett
mobilesyrup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a PC gamer, you should check out the Epic Games Store since it’s holding a huge sale on several titles right now. There are lots of games on sale, but to cap it off, all users are also eligible to redeem a $10 coupon on any game purchases that cost $14.99 or more. To get the coupon, click on the Mega Sale title card at the top of the Epic Games store page. Then, you should see another title card regarding the coupon.

mobilesyrup.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#Star Wars Battlefront#Pc Gamer#Assassin#Grand Theft Auto V#Detroit Become Human#Kingdom Hearts 3 Re#Outriders#Valhalla#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA 2K21
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Assassin's Creed
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Epic Games Store’s next free title is a ‘mystery game’

Next week’s free Epic Games Store title has not been revealed as usual, with Epic instead saying it will be a mystery game. The title will replace Mi’pu’mi Games’ The Lion’s Song, a narrative adventure game focused on a cast of Austrian artists and scientists struggling with creativity and inspiration, which is now free to download until May 20.
MLBDestructoid

Play at Home 2021 is giving out free stuff for Warframe, Warzone, Rocket League, and other PS4 games

In-game content, virtual currencies, and XP boosts. The next phase in Sony's Play at Home 2021 giveaway is a bit... unexpected. After giving out a dozen PS4 titles this year including Ratchet & Clank, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Subnautica, the next freebies are just in-game content rather than more on-the-house full games. It was fun while it lasted, right? Actually, some of you may get decent mileage out of this stuff. Some.
Video GamesNeowin

The Lion's Song is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

Epic Games Store has put on offer The Lion’s Song to claim and keep for free this week, taking the place of Pine. The Lion’s Song is a narrative-driven adventure title set in Austria of the early 20th century. It features four episodes, each telling an individual story. Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes it:
Video GamesGhacks Technology News

Epic Games Mega Sale has started with discounts on most PC games

The annual Epic Mega Sale has just started on the Epic Games Store. Gamers can expect discounts of up to 75% on games and use an extra $10 off coupon for games over $14.99 for an unlimited time. The sale itself is pretty straightforward. Just head over to the official...
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

Epic Games Store 'Mystery Game' Unveiled In New Leak

Epic Games Store now offers "The Lion's Song" for free. Every character in "The Lion's Song" has an unparalleled mind. Its 'mystery game' is expected to be unveiled on May 21. The mystery game that Epic Games Store has been teasing for several days may have been unveiled in a new leak.
RecipesDestructoid

Grindstone is finally coming to PC, but it's just on the Epic Games Store

The PC version will have all content updates, including the just-released Fortune Grind. Grindstone just won't stop, and with more platforms still to hit, that's for the best. Capybara is updating its monster-mashing puzzle game on Nintendo Switch and iOS today — the Fortune Grind update is out now — and the team is also releasing a PC version of Grindstone on May 20, 2021.
Video Gamescompsmag.com

The PC version of Dead Island 2 may be an Epic Games Store exclusive

One such document named “Review of Performance and Strategy” from October 2019 was made public. The document refers to both Dead Island 2 and an upcoming Saints Row game being Epic Store exclusives. Although the document doesn’t specify what “upcoming Saints Row” Epic is referring to but we believe it might not be The Saints Row 5. As some people pointed out, Saints Row: The Third Remastered that released in May 2019 was also an EGS exclusive game and since the document was drafted in Oct 2019, it might refer to the same Saints Row game.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

A new Epic Games Store promotion knocks $10 off every game priced $15+

The Epic Games store is currently running a promotion which gets you $10 off when you buy any game costing at least $14.99. The discount varies depending on where you live—in the UK, for example, you’ll get £10 off any title priced £13.99 or above, and in Europe it’s €10 off €14.99—and it’s valid until 11am ET / 4pm BST on June 17.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

NBA 2K21 is Epic Games Store’s latest big freebie

Just like what was reported last night, the hit video game NBA 2K21 is the latest freebie game to be given away by Epic Games Store. Last night, it was rumored that NBA 2K21 would be the next title given away and it turns out that the source of the rumor was right. It is now available for download on Epic Games Store and has all other content added as well, including the dreaded microtransaction feature. It doesn’t seem to be that busy right now as everyone cashed in on the game quite quickly compared to previous triple-A freebies like Grand Theft Auto V, which caused the store to crash for a while.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Guide: All Free Xbox Games With Gold In 2021

Armello (May 1 - 31) LEGO Batman: The Videogame (May 1 - 15) Dungeons 3 (May 16 - June 15) Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (April 1 - 30) Truck Racing Championship (April 16 - 30) Hard Corps: Uprising (April 16 - 30) March 2021 Xbox Games With Gold. Warface: Breakout...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Epic kicks off its annual Mega Sale with a free copy of NBA 2K21 for everyone

The big mystery giveaway on the Epic Games Store has been unveiled as NBA 2K21, which is free for keepsies until May 27. It doesn't seem very good—we included it in our list of the worst game launches of 2020, and it's currently rocking a "mostly negative" user rating on Steam—but hey, it's free. That's a pretty steep discount on a game that normally goes for $60.
Video GamesNeowin

Days Gone is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store

Bend Studios' open world zombie game Days Gone has become a multi-platform experience. The title is now available on Steam and Epic Games Store as only the second game, after Horizon Zero Dawn, to come out of Sony publishing for PC in recent times, leaving behind PlayStation exclusivity. The game's...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

SnowRunner has escaped the mud of Epic Games Store exclusivity

The off-road trucking of SnowRunner has ended a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity, today coming to Steam as well as Xbox Game Pass For PC. It's the follow-up to MudRunner, which was itself a spin-off from Spintires - two great games about dirty gert trucks getting stuck in physics-simulated mud. This time, it has snow too! The publishers have also kicked off a second year of free content updates and paid DLC.
Video GamesThe Verge

Epic’s Mega Sale returns with free NBA 2K21 and deals on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and more

Epic Games’ month-long Mega Sale for the Epic Games Store is back, offering a bunch of discounts on hit games, free titles, and $10 Epic Coupons. You can catch a trailer for the sale at the top of this post advertising discounts for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (25 percent off), Cyberpunk 2077 (20 percent off), Detroit: Become Human (30 percent off), and Rage 2 (75 percent off). You can check out more of the games on sale right here on the Epic Games Store.