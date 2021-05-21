Epic Games Store Mega Sale giving out free $10 coupon to all users
If you’re a PC gamer, you should check out the Epic Games Store since it’s holding a huge sale on several titles right now. There are lots of games on sale, but to cap it off, all users are also eligible to redeem a $10 coupon on any game purchases that cost $14.99 or more. To get the coupon, click on the Mega Sale title card at the top of the Epic Games store page. Then, you should see another title card regarding the coupon.mobilesyrup.com