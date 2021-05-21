Epic Games Store Mega Sale giving out free $10 coupon to all users

Just like what was reported last night, the hit video game NBA 2K21 is the latest freebie game to be given away by Epic Games Store. Last night, it was rumored that NBA 2K21 would be the next title given away and it turns out that the source of the rumor was right. It is now available for download on Epic Games Store and has all other content added as well, including the dreaded microtransaction feature. It doesn’t seem to be that busy right now as everyone cashed in on the game quite quickly compared to previous triple-A freebies like Grand Theft Auto V, which caused the store to crash for a while.