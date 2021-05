Details uncovered within version 3.6 of the Apple Music Beta app for Android suggest we could soon see a new lossless audio feature from Apple’s streaming service. 9to5Google performed a teardown of the Apple Music 3.6 APK file. For those unfamiliar with APK teardowns, they involve cracking open the application file and checking out the code within. Sometimes, these teardowns reveal code for features that haven’t gone live yet. At the same time, it’s important to note that unfinished features and code can be misleading or change before launch, so always take information uncovered in teardowns with a grain of salt.