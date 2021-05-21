newsbreak-logo
Henrico County, VA

Henrico County to continue reopening government centers, other facilities May 24

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully vaccinated visitors will not need face coverings, social distancing. With statewide public safety measures for COVID-19 easing, Henrico County is adjusting pandemic-related protocols and will continue reopening buildings and facilities to the public Monday, May 24. Henrico’s changes align with revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and...

