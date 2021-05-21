newsbreak-logo
Leyden Approves New Student ID Rule

By Igor Studenkov
Journal & Topics
 4 days ago

When Leyden Township High School Dist. 212 students return to school this fall, they will face some major changes. Effective at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, they will have mandatory “Eagle Time,” a time between the second and third periods where students can either get support or study on their own. As part of the change, they will be required to wear their school IDs on lanyards at all times while at school.

