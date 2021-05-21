UNITED WAY HOSTS GRAND REOPENING OF THE SHREVEPORT FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT CENTER. Shreveport, LA – In direct partnership with United Way of Northwest Louisiana and the City of Shreveport, the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center (SFEC) celebrated its one-year anniversary with a grand reopening and open house on Wednesday, May 19. The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by Mayor Adrian Perkins and United Way Vice President of Financial Stability, Rashida Dawson, followed by a tour of the center for community partners and the public in the afternoon.