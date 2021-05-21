newsbreak-logo
Shreveport, LA

United Way hosts Grand Reopening

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED WAY HOSTS GRAND REOPENING OF THE SHREVEPORT FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT CENTER. Shreveport, LA – In direct partnership with United Way of Northwest Louisiana and the City of Shreveport, the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center (SFEC) celebrated its one-year anniversary with a grand reopening and open house on Wednesday, May 19. The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by Mayor Adrian Perkins and United Way Vice President of Financial Stability, Rashida Dawson, followed by a tour of the center for community partners and the public in the afternoon.

Shreveport Dispatch

COVID-19 vaccine: Shreveport sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Shreveport: 1. 2551 Greenwood Rd #110 318-631-2005; 2. 5828 Line Ave 318-869-0669; 3. 3000 N Market St 318-424-3251; 4. 388 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-687-7558; 5. 9250 Mansfield Rd 318-686-6311; 6. 3620 Pines Rd 318-631-9804; 7. 510 Kings Hwy 318-424-0896; 8. 1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-681-5435; 9. 1540 N Market St (318) 424-1429; 10. 2755 Hollywood Ave (318) 631-7483; 11. 3300 Youree Dr (318) 869-3453; 12. 7004 Youree Dr (318) 797-3665; 13. 6935 Pines Rd (318) 688-7912; 14. 5819 E Kings Hwy 318-861-7898; 15. 1625 David Raines Rd 318-425-2252; 16. 9155 Mansfield Rd (318) 688-2582; 17. 9484 Ellerbe Rd #100 (318) 517-6973; 18. 6652 Youree Dr (318) 795-9966; 19. 1501 Kings Hwy 318-813-1907; 20. 1849 Line Ave 318-221-0691; 21. 1541 Kings Hwy 318-626-0863; 22. 105 Southfield Rd 318-861-2431; 23. 7400 Youree Dr 318-798-2043; 24. 2640 Waggoner Ave 318-631-2065; 25. 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-3985; 26. 761 Pierremont Rd 318-861-3666; 27. 9209 Mansfield Rd 318-671-0271; 28. 3555 Greenwood Rd 318-525-0144; 29. 3124 Line Ave 318-222-4807; 30. 6101 W 70th St 318-688-1448; 31. 3100 N Market St 318-681-1083; 32. 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-797-5970; 33. 6235 Westport Ave 318-688-7700; 34. 9550 Mansfield Rd 318-688-0538; 35. 412 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-840-0480; 36. 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-9202; 37. 4701 Northport Blvd 318-929-3502; 38. 2600 Greenwood Rd 318-212-4039;
Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said in a Facebook post Monday that south Lake Charles got the heaviest...
Shreveport Dispatch

Start tomorrow? Shreveport companies hiring immediately

These companies in Shreveport are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Consultant - Work From Home; 2. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED); 3. Remote Call Center Representative; 4. Hospitality Customer Service Representative - Remote; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Virtual Sales Associate - Remote from Home or Office; 7. Sales Reps -Work From Home; 8. Outside Sales Representative - Shreveport Area Solar Energy; 9. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 10. Sales Representatives - Work from Home #IK01;
Ringgold News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ringgold

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ringgold: 1. We train life insurance agents to Make $100k+ First Year; 2. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 4. Travel Vascular Interventional Tech - $2,100 per week; 5. Project Engineer - Commercial & Mechanical Construction - JO-2105-4481; 6. Mechanic; 7. Apartment Maintenance Technician; 8. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 9. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Shreveport kicks off $36 million drinking water renovation

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - After a winter freeze that crippled drinking water systems across the region, the city of Shreveport is launching a $36.5 million project to improve its drinking water infrastructure. The Shreveport Times reports the city is renovating its service pump station that was built in the 1930s....
News Radio 710 KEEL

Boil Advisory Issued for West Shreveport

Customers of Shreveport's water system should note there is a boil advisory for part of west Shreveport until further notice. A pump on the city system went out at the booster station causing an interruption in service over the weekend. The area around Pines Road suffered low water pressure while the repairs were made.
1 wounded in Mooretown shooting early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Mooretown neighborhood is the scene of one of the latest shootings in Shreveport. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Rufus. Police are releasing limited information, but KTBS 3 News has learned that one person was hit, and that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
TWO LSUS GRADUATE STUDENTS PLACE SECOND IN LSPA POSTER SESSION

Shreveport, LA—Two LSUS Specialist in School Psychology (SSP) students, Latosha Grant and Jaycee Hallum, placed second in the Louisiana School Psychology Association (LSPA) Student Poster Session. Their submission, “A Fable of Fluency Rate,” focused on reading intervention research conducted during the School of R.O.C.K. (Reading and Organization for Cool Kids) summer program.
Shreveport issues boil advisory for some of its water customers

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KSLA) — The city of Shreveport has issued a boil advisory for some of its water customers. [ RELATED: Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex ]. A pump at the booster station that serves the water system’s west pressure zone failed, the city reported Sunday, May 16. That led to a widespread loss of water pressure in that zone in ZIP Code 71129.
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...