MILESTONE: The 10th annual Bike to Work Day will be 6 to 9 a.m. Friday at the log cabin, 138 Mahoning Ave., Warren. The event aims to encourage people to be more physically active by bicycling . Prizes will be available. T-shirts will be given to the first 100 people who arrive on a bicycle. The event will be held rain or shine. For information, call Kris at 330-675-7887.