An end to restrictions put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight as Gov. Jay Inslee announced a change in statewide policy Thursday, May 13. During a press conference, Inslee said the “vast majority of restrictions on our business activity” would be lifted by June 30, adding it included “restaurants and gyms and the like.” He said there’s a possibility that the full reopening could happen sooner if the state is able to hit the 70-percent threshold of individuals with at least one dose of vaccination.