The Canada-US border has been closed to non-essential land travel for more than a year now, much to the frustration of riders in both countries. Americans can’t ride through British Columbia to get to Alaska, and they can’t ride through Quebec or New Brunswick to do the Trans Labrador or Trans Taiga, or even hit the Cabot Trail. Canadians can’t get to the great twisties in New England or the Appalachians, or go on a much-needed mid-winter dirt bike romp around Moab.