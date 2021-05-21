newsbreak-logo
Sick of All The Gross and Disgusting Ticks? This Maine Animal Eats 5,000 Ticks A Year

Let's get some more opossums up in here! The tick problem in Maine this year is for real, and the worst is yet to come. The deer tick season really gets going in June and July before it subsides in the fall. So make sure to check yourself, the kids, and your pets when you frolic outside. I hate ticks and can't find a good evolutionary reason why they live on our planet in the first place. Ants and birds will snack on ticks, and some animals eat ticks-chickens, believe it or not, are one of them. But we need an animal that LOVES to nibble on these horrible little creatures, and for that, ladies and gentleman of Maine, I give you, the unsung hero of tick-haters everywhere: The Opossum. The opossum eats 95% of all the ticks that cross their path... up to 5,000 ticks a year! As a result, they do a significant job in keeping the tick level down and thus tickborne diseases, like Lyme.

