Pregnancy comes with a whole host of beneficial beauty side effects: glowing skin, fuller hair, stronger nails. Unfortunately, most of these benefits are short-lived, and many women struggle with their postpartum beauty repertoire thanks to things like acne flare-ups, dryness, and stretch marks. One such plight nearly 50% of women face after giving birth to their little one? Postpartum hair loss. Contrary to popular belief, postpartum hair loss isn’t due to a lack of sleep or the overall stress of having a newborn. In fact, noticing clumps of hair on your hairbrush or your shower floor is actually a normal biological response and is only temporary (emphasis on the words “normal” and “temporary”).