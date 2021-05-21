newsbreak-logo
NY AG James Announces Reforms to Police Use of Force Laws

chautauquatoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Attorney General Letitia James today announced legislation to change state laws governing police violence to strengthen the ability of prosecutors to hold police officers accountable for unjustified and excessive use of force. The Police Accountability Act seeks to amend the use of force law from one of simple necessity to one of absolute last resort, mandating that police officers only use force after all other alternatives have been exhausted. James announced the legislature during a news conference held in New York City...

chautauquatoday.com
