newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palatine, IL

Trucking Company Ordered To Pay Fine Following Death Of Man Inside Building

By Richard Mayer
Journal & Topics
 1 day ago

A trucking company in Palatine was ordered to pay a small fine to the village following the Jan. 24 death of a man inside a company facility. An agreement between the village and Star Way Lines, Inc., 300 S. Hicks Rd., stipulates Star Way pays $250 to the village within 30 days of the April 21 order, and the owner of the company agrees that no living quarters or habitation will be allowed on the premises moving forward.

www.journal-topics.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palatine, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Palatine, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Star Way Lines Inc#Man#Village Code#Breathing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Cook County, ILblockclubchicago.org

11-Year-Old Accused With Two Others Of Carjacking Man In Uptown, Authorities Say

UPTOWN — An 11-year-old boy is one of three people accused of carjacking a man in Uptown Saturday afternoon, police and prosecutors said. The 11-year-old is facing felony charges in juvenile court following the weekend attack in the 600 block of West Buena Avenue. John Daniels, 19, of the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, was also charged and ordered held without bail in Cook County court Monday.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Driver killed in Marynook car crash, ejected from vehicle: police

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another injured in a crash early Sunday in Marynook on the South Side. About 12:35 a.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a Chevy Cruz south on Dorchester Avenue when he was struck by a Lexus sedan traveling east at the intersection of 83rd Street, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Audacy

Motorcyclist fatally hit by vehicle in West Town

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A 32-year-old man was fatally hit by a car Friday night in the West Town neighborhood. The man was traveling east in his motorcycle about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue when he was struck by a Jeep, Chicago police said. The...
Arlington Heights, ILJournal & Topics

Arlington Heights Police Search For Stolen Puppy

Arlington Heights police are on the lookout for a toy Yorkshire terrier stolen last month from Pocket Puppies at 1457 E. Palatine Rd. According to the Arlington Heights Police Dept., unknown offenders forced entry into the pet store, located in the Palatine and Windsor shopping center, and stole the puppy. Though they entered the business during nighttime hours when it was closed, images of the offenders were captured by video surveillance cameras.
Palatine, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Shots fired after fight near Palatine, no one was hit

Officials at the Cook County sheriff's office said no one was injured in an early Saturday morning shooting outside a bar near Palatine -- the second one reported in a week. Deputies were called to a bar on the 1600 block of East Algonquin Road at about 4 a.m. for reports of a fight in the parking lot, a sheriff's spokeswoman said. While on scene, deputies reported hearing 10 gun shots fired west of the bar.
Palatine, ILJournal & Topics

Palatine Blotter: Jewelry, Camera Stolen In Ruse Burglary

The following records are from the files of the Palatine Police Dept. The Palatine Journal publishes its “Police Blotter” weekly. If anyone has information that can help solve a crime, it can be reported to 911. Ruse Burglary Reported. Someone came to a home on W. Whippoorwill Lane at 6:04...
Buffalo Grove, ILChicago Tribune

Palatine man charged with illegal transportation of alcohol in Buffalo Grove: Police

The following items were taken from Buffalo Grove Police Department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Hugo Gonzalez Blancas, 39, of Palatine, was charged April 23 with illegal transportation of alcoholic liquor, driving on a suspended or revoked license and operating an uninsured vehicle at Aptakisic Road and Buffalo Grove Road. Gonzalez Blancas is scheduled to appear in court May 4.