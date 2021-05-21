Trucking Company Ordered To Pay Fine Following Death Of Man Inside Building

A trucking company in Palatine was ordered to pay a small fine to the village following the Jan. 24 death of a man inside a company facility. An agreement between the village and Star Way Lines, Inc., 300 S. Hicks Rd., stipulates Star Way pays $250 to the village within 30 days of the April 21 order, and the owner of the company agrees that no living quarters or habitation will be allowed on the premises moving forward.