The man charged with manslaughter in the double-fatal boating crash in LeClaire was not tested for alcohol, but the driver in the other boat was tested, records show. Ongoing requests by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus for public records related to the crash compelled the release Friday by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, of more details in the Aug. 16 double-fatal collision near the LeClaire riverfront.