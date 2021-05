Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey reminds the public and vaccine providers that ID cards, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, and other forms of identification are not required to get the vaccine. While the federal government encourages vaccine providers to ask patients for ID and health insurance information, you cannot be denied the vaccine if you don’t have them or don’t provide them, Healey said. “Our most vulnerable populations, including immigrants, have been hard hit by COVID-19 infections, yet they often face the greatest barriers to accessing the vaccine,” she said. The AG’s Office is also reminding residents vaccine records are confidential, and the vaccine is free to everyone.