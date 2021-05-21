Remembering the Beloved Chef and Artist Behind Thai Tom

Over the last decade, Renee Erickson has emerged as one of Seattle’s preeminent chefs and restaurateurs. Her knack for delicious food in beautifully designed spaces has let her branch out across the city with concepts that draw inspiration from some of her favorite places in the world. There’s her ode to Rome at Willmott’s Ghost, the Parisian wine bar vibes of Bistro Shirlee, the Pacific Northwest cuisine-driven The Whale Wins and more. For her new cookbook Getaway: Food & Drink to Transport You, she channels the best eating and drinking of her favorite places too, dividing the book into sections devoted to those locales. For the recipe she’s sharing from the book, she looks to her own backyard by showing you how to grill up Dungeness crab.