Remembering the Beloved Chef and Artist Behind Thai Tom
For years, when diners lined up in front of U District restaurant Thai Tom, they knew they were about to have a memorable experience even outside of what they would eat. Chef and owner Tom Suanpirintra moved with the grace of a dancer when cooking, his long black hair tied up in a bun, silver jewelry dangling from his neck and wrists. Everything in the tight kitchen aided the economy of movement. From the oil, to the spices, to the vegetables and meats, all ingredients needed to be in precise physical alignment as Suanpirintra worked for as long as 11 hours in a stretch. If the chef needed a brief break, his staff would stop the entire production before heating the stove up again.seattle.eater.com