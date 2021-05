This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Christopher Luu. During her appearance on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga reflected on her struggles with mental health and self-harm. Gaga also revealed that some point following her rape — which she previously revealed happened repeatedly at age 19 — she was pregnant. Even now, she recalls, she continues to struggle with mental health and is still triggered by things that remind her of what she went through.