Postgres is hot, but developers haven't lost their love for MySQL. Here's why

By Matt Asay
TechRepublic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommentary: MySQL isn't the cool kid on the database block anymore, but developers keep using it anyway. The data world has gone gaga for Postgres, and for good reason. The open source database stalwart has upped its innovations over the past few years, offering startups and enterprises alike a powerful, open alternative to proprietary incumbents like Oracle. Yet even as we rightly laud Postgres, we'd do well to keep an eye on MySQL. Over the past few years, MySQL seems to have fallen out of the spotlight, yet it still exceeds Postgres in terms of installed base and adoption.

