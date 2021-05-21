newsbreak-logo
DeSantis Signs Bill to Preserve Property Tax Exemption for Nonprofits

sarasotamagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis has signed HB 7061, which includes legislation to preserve Florida’s longstanding property tax exemption for nonprofits. Authored by Sarasota Sen. Joe Gruters and Miami Rep. David Borrero, the legislation passed unanimously throughout the House and Senate committee process with bipartisan support from the Florida Legislature. The law takes effect July 1 and maintains that as long as the predominant use of a property is for nonprofit purposes, the property should remain tax exempt.

Florida StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after the Legislature's annual 60-day...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Jack Bispham Appointed to Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced of Paul “Jack” Bispham to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Bispham, of Myakka City, is the owner/operator of Red Bluff Plantation in Lakeland, Georgia, and Paul’s Parrish in Duette. He has served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board since 2019 and previously served on the Manasota Basin Board. He has also served on the Sarasota Planning Commission and is a member of the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association and The Argus Foundation. Bispham earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

DeSantis’ gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better...
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida education commissioner says he fired Amy Donofrio; now her legal team's responding

A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video. On Monday, Amy Donofrio's legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota schools mask rule up for discussion again Tuesday

The Sarasota County School Board is set to discuss the district's mask policy once again during a workshop on Tuesday, amid shifting federal guidelines and increased pressure to loosen the rules for the final weeks of school. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance saying that people fully...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Selby Gardens Receives $1 Million Gift for Phase 1 of Master Plan

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has received a $1 million dollar gift from the Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation, to be used towards capital needs for Phase I of the gardens' downtown Sarasota campus’ Master Plan. To date, Selby Gardens has raised more than 85 percent of the funds needed to implement Phase I—more than $36 million of the $42.5 million needed to begin. The gardens will break ground at a ceremony on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

OPINION: Leadership a question after Sarasota mayor's egotistical eruption

Of all the mayors in this country, Hagen Brody is one of them. That’s how big of a deal he is. So, yeah, you’re darn right he should have stormed into the city manager’s office in March and unleashed a red-faced fury that felt like a violent "hostage situation," as one witness put it, because someone dared post an 18-second spot on Facebook that did not credit him as being responsible for organizing a mass vaccine clinic.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Sarasota County, FLsrqmagazine.com

American Rescue Plan Monies Coming to Local Governments

The American Rescue Plan is about to send a remarkable influx of federal dollars into local governments. The US Department of Treasury came out with guidance this week for $110.7 billion headed to county and city governments around the country. This is a pivotal moment for local governments and our quality of life and well-being.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...