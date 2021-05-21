DeSantis Signs Bill to Preserve Property Tax Exemption for Nonprofits
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed HB 7061, which includes legislation to preserve Florida’s longstanding property tax exemption for nonprofits. Authored by Sarasota Sen. Joe Gruters and Miami Rep. David Borrero, the legislation passed unanimously throughout the House and Senate committee process with bipartisan support from the Florida Legislature. The law takes effect July 1 and maintains that as long as the predominant use of a property is for nonprofit purposes, the property should remain tax exempt.www.sarasotamagazine.com