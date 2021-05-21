newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Bayern Munich 'Desperate' To Sign Georginio Wijnaldum

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
 1 day ago

Liverpool have been dealing with Georginio Wijnaldum's transfer saga all season long. The midfielder has received interest from several clubs all across Europe. Some of the club's interested in the Dutchman are Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

In a new report from transfermarkt, it has been claimed that Bayern Munich are now leading the race to sign Georginio Wijnaldum. The report claims that the Bundesliga giants are now in advanced talks to sign Wijnaldum in a free transfer this summer after talks with Catalonian side FC Barcelona fell through.

Bayern Munich 'Desperate' To Sign Wijnaldum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXl96_0a7Ld99Z00
Georginio Wijnaldum battles for the ball in a Premier League match against Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The report claims that Bayern Munich are 'desperate' to sign Georginio Wijnaldum in order to fix their midfield depth issues. They would normally target someone who could be a long term issue, but the Munich based side are strapped for cash after signing manager Julian Nagelsmann and central defender Dayot Upamencano for €25 million and €40 million respectively.

Transfermarkt journalist Manuel Veth also reported that Georginio Wijnaldum is close to a move that would see him join Julian Nagelsmann's side. In a tweet about Georginio Wijnaldum, Veth claimed Bayern are seriously interested.

"As the FC Barcelona deal is increasingly in doubt, Bayern Munich are seriously interested in signing Liverpool Football Club's Gini Wijnaldum. I do think they need a central midfielder and while he isn't the youngest anymore, this would be such a typical Salihamidzic transfer."

Manuel Veth, in another tweet, also said that he expects the deal to be done sooner rather than later.

"Wouldn't be surprised if Wijnaldum from Liverpool Football Club to Bayern is announced sooner rather than later. Some whispers that the deal is actually already done!"

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

