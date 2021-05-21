Burlington, St. Johnsbury have record high temperatures

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Foundation has hired Molly Walsh as a Research and Insight Officer. Walsh joins the Community Foundation after more than thirty years covering Vermont as a newspaper reporter, spending the majority of that time at The Burlington Free Press, and most recently working for five years at the weekly newspaper Seven Days. Her byline has appeared on news stories about affordable housing, childcare, water quality, climate change, racial justice, education equity, land use, and scores of other issues impacting the state.