Jordan Henderson Returns To Liverpool Training

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has proven time and time again that he was not only worthy of the armband, but that his ability as captain rivals that of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. From motivating his teammates on the pitch to playing (successfully at that) as a central defender during Liverpool's injury crisis, Henderson has proven to be a warrior.

In another sign that Jordan Henderson is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty, the English international has rejoined team training ahead of schedule. Taking to Instagram to announce his return, Jordan Henderson posted several pictures showing him on the ball during a training session.

The midfielder also took to Twitter with the same pictures saying, "It's been a good day! So happy to be back with the lads."

Andy Robertson also took to social media to show his excitement about the Liverpool captain's return to team training saying, "Things you love to see."

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Jordan Henderson's return to training will be an additional boost for the squad ahead of Liverpool's last match of the season. Liverpool play Crystal Palace on Sunday in what could be a season defining match. If Liverpool win, they all but ensure that they qualify for Champions League football next season.

Assuming Liverpool FC and Leicester City both win on Sunday, Leicester would have to beat Tottenham with a margin of victory of at least four more goals than that of Liverpool's over Crystal Palace.