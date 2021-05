Here is Radio Boston rundown for May 21. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We review the major news stories of the week, highlighting the fear we're feeling and the silence that's often resulted from it. We discuss the latest controversy over suspended Boston Police Superintendent Dennis White and whether the silence of those knowledgeable of the allegations against him enabled him to rise among the ranks. And on Monday, Governor Baker announced lifting COVID-19 restrictions — but has that alleviated our fear of the virus, or introduced new fears? Plus, a pugnacious local DJ's comments about star Demi Lovato's decision to announce they are non-binary got us talking about our obligation to empathy, kindness and personal truth.