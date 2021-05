A massive fire burned for hours overnight at a Jersey City scrap yard, sending a putrid cloud of dark smoke that could be seen for miles. The two-alarm blaze occurred at Sims Metal Management, no stranger to large fires over the past few years. The fire at the Linden Avenue facility, which went to a second alarm, was first reported just before 11 p.m. Monday. Firefighters were still at the scene at 5 a.m., monitoring the site for hot spots and flareups.