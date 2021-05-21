Robinhood is letting people buy IPOs ahead of its own stock market debut
Ever since the GameStop debacle earlier this year, it seems like stock trading has hit its peak in popularity, and apps like Robinhood help bring the Wall Street experience to your phone. While the platform has certainly run into its fair share of controversy, it's still one of the easiest ways to buy and sell stocks, cryptocurrency, and more. Starting today, Robinhood is adding one more option for investors to check out as IPO Access launches on the service.www.androidpolice.com