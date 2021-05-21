newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Robinhood is letting people buy IPOs ahead of its own stock market debut

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since the GameStop debacle earlier this year, it seems like stock trading has hit its peak in popularity, and apps like Robinhood help bring the Wall Street experience to your phone. While the platform has certainly run into its fair share of controversy, it's still one of the easiest ways to buy and sell stocks, cryptocurrency, and more. Starting today, Robinhood is adding one more option for investors to check out as IPO Access launches on the service.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Ipos#Ipos#Stock Investors#Stock Trading#Gamestop#Ipo Access#Figs Inc#Ipo Listings#Launches#Apps#Cryptocurrency#Upcoming Public Offerings#Fair Share#Today#Popularity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Litecoin Surges 21%, Analyst Says $LTC Could Hit $1000 in Current Bull Market

Recently, popular pseudo-anonymous crypto analyst and influencer “Coin Bureau” (“@coinbureau” on Twitter) talked about “one of the oldest serving alt coins on the market.”. Here are a few highlights of comments Coin Bureau made in this video:. “In addition to retail investors, LTC has also seen its fair share of...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Chia Startup Valuation Stands at $500 Million, Considering Going for IPO

Chia eyes an IPO in the course of the year. If presented with a lucrative SPAC deal the company wouldn’t shy away from exploring the opportunity. Chia Inc, a blockchain digital assets network, founded by Bram Cohen, BitTorrent‘s founder, has seen its valuation doubling to $500 million after having additional funding to a tune of $61 million. The company sourced its funds through some of the industry’s key players including Andreessen Horowitz, and Richmond Global. Now there are talks that Chia may go for an IPO.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Hedge Fund Stocks Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 300.29% in 3 Months

This Hedge Fund Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks according to I Know First’s stock market algorithm. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to long and short based on artificial intelligence trading strategies:
BusinessCNBC

1. Robinhood

Cloud computing, machine learning, software-defined security. Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 4 (No. 46 in 2020) Robinhood experienced a whirlwind in the past year as the pandemic helped draw new retail investors to its stock trading app and into some of the market's most contested bets. But being at the center of the bull run also landed the company in hot water when it decided to restrict trading in GameStop, the highly-shorted stock that Reddit traders chose to buy in mass numbers in defiance of Wall Street short sellers.
Currenciesu.today

Ripple Joins Top Crypto Exchanges in Shifting 238 Million XRP

Blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has detected several massive XRP transactions conducted by Ripple, Binance and several other large-scale cryptocurrency exchanges. Meanwhile, Bybit exchange, which trades in XRP, has announced that it will restrict access to its services for Chinese customers. $218 million worth of XRP on the move. Whale Alert...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: 7 Reasons Why the Market Is Looking Up Now

Far too often we don't reflect on where the sellers went to. Remember this is a market of stocks and you need buyers to pay up and suppliers to vanish for a market to roar as it did Monday. I have some theories about why we can go up with...
StocksStreet.Com

These 8 Stocks Tell Jim Cramer the Market Has Room to Run

Jim Cramer said--both on TheStreet Live and in his Real Money column--that he thinks that this market has room to run. "Where did the sellers go? What happened to them? Far too often we don't reflect on where the sellers went to. Remember this is a market of stocks and you need buyers to pay up and suppliers to vanish for a market to roar as it did Monday," wrote Cramer in his Real Money column Tuesday morning.
MarketsPosted by
EWN

Number of Ethereum Addresses Holding 100+ ETH Drops to a 3 Year Low

The number of Ethereum addresses holding 100+ ETH drops to a 3 year low. Such a drop is indicative of some ETH investors taking profits. However, the premium on Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust has turned positive hinting of institutional interest. Ethereum is back above $2k and could eventually return to levels...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Lufax buyback boosts case for direct listings

Returning unneeded funds to shareholders is generally a good idea. Doing so shortly after raising capital in an initial public offering, however, suggests something is amiss. The decision by $31 billion Chinese financial technology company Lufax (LU.N) to buy back some the same stock it sold to new investors seven months ago speaks to equity issuance problems and lifts the case for direct listings.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer on Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Amazon, Roblox, Gap

Jim Cramer is discussing why he's watching Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, how the market is starting to look up, and more on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and other stocks in the video below:. Why Jim Cramer Thinks Things Are Looking Up. "Where did the sellers go? What happened...
Stocksetftrends.com

An ETF for the Cautious Investor

An ETF for the Cautious Investor might sound like a funny concept since many finance people think of ETFs as a cautious Investor tool. Just taking passive (beta) exposure across a broad, diverse group of stocks like the S&P 500 or MSCI World Index may provide some diversification and, over time, likely provide long-term positive returns if history is an indicator of future behavior.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Five Ways To Choose Between An IPO And A Trade Sale

The UK has gone mad for IPOs, part of a global phenomenon that has seen new issue numbers soar around the world this year after a depressed 2020. In the UK, EY says companies completing initial public offers raised more funds in the first three months of the year than in any other opening quarter since 2007. Globally, IPOs embarked on a similar trajectory.
StocksBarron's

A New ETF Taps Investors’ Fear of Missing the Latest Hot Stock Trend

Choosing tickers for exchange-traded funds is looking more and more like a hashtag competition. First there was MOON, and then BUZZ. FOMO is the latest, based on the acronym for fear of missing out, a common emotion in the investing world today. The newly launched FOMO ETF (ticker: FOMO) from...
StocksStreet.Com

AMZN Stock: Analyzing Jim Cramer’s Company For The Ages View

TheStreet’s and Mad Money’s Jim Cramer seems to be a fan of Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Report. Recently, he called the online retail and cloud behemoth one of the “companies for the ages”, and defended that shares should be bought whenever prices dip. Today, the Amazon Maven looks at...