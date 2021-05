If there’s one thing Star Wars fans love more than Star Wars, it’s complaining about Star Wars. Whether it’s the special editions, the prequels, the sequel trilogy, comic books, spin-off novels, etc., there is always some form of groaning emerging from one of fandom’s most rabid fanbases. Surprisingly, there has been one rather consistent element of recent Star Wars lore that doesn’t inspire the kind of backlash that has become common place – the animated Star Wars series overseen by Dave Filoni. Between The Clone Wars and Rebels, Filoni has shepherded thrilling adventures taking place in previously unseen corner of that galaxy far, far away, introducing new fan favorite characters and adding new depth to old favorites. Filoni is back with his latest series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and its another winning expansion of Star Wars lore from Filoni and company.