The second season of The Mandalorian has been in our rearview mirror for sometime now. Even though Hasbro was able to keep up with each new episodes by debuting weekly waves of Star Wars merchandise inspired by each episode of the second season, other toy and collectible creators had to wait a little bit longer in order to avoid any major leaks. That’s why many of The Mandalorian season 2 Funko POPs have only just now been revealed, including Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, and much more Grogu.