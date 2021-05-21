newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin price slips further after more threat from China

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price has slipped further down as Chinese authorities doubled down on their stringent regulations against cryptocurrencies, this time targeting miners in particular. The Chinese Vice Premier, second to the President, Liu He, had vowed to curb the mining business in the country jolted the cryptocurrency market. He hosted a meeting with China’s state council, after which a statement calling for a crackdown was posted on the Chinese Government’s website.

www.cryptopolitan.com
