newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulf Breeze, FL

Brush fire reported in Gulf Islands National Seashore

WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF BREEZE, Fla. --Gulf Islands National Seashore, in coordination with local fire departments, contained a brush fire in the Naval Live Oaks Area May 21. Fire crews and park staff are currently on scene to monitor the situation and remove any remaining tinder. The public is urged to use caution...

www.fox10tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
City
Midway, FL
City
Gulf Breeze, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Emergency Crews#Emergency Departments#Avalon Fire Departments#Florida Forest Service#The National Park Service#Islands#Precipitation#Fla#Under Investigation#Coordination#Extreme Caution#Guis Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Panama City, FLNews Herald

OUR VIEW: Be responsible, don't "panic buy"

Recent history has shown us that there are two things the residents of Northwest Florida are absolutely, never ever, willing to let themselves run out of: toilet paper and gas. The irony is the fear associated with either of those possibilities change peoples’ behavior to the point that they themselves...
Santa Rosa County, FLnavarrenewspaper.com

Portion of Tiger Point Blvd. to remain closed

Tiger Point Boulevard will remained closed until Mon., May 17 for repairs between Tibet Dr. and Willowood Ln. due to a sinkhole. Use caution when approaching the area and seek an alternate route. Public works crews have discovered the source of the issue and are actively working to repair the...
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Covington County in south central Alabama Eastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 652 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Andalusia, Eglin AFB, Pace, Milton, Opp, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Mary Esther, Florala, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker and Oriole Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 641 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Baker to 5 miles southeast of Oriole Beach, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou and Navarre Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Santa Rosa County, FLfloridahealth.gov

Rabies Alert Extended for Santa Rosa County

Milton, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County has extended the rabies alert for the Jay area. The alert is in response to a second report of a positive test result for rabies in a fox on May 11, 2021. The rabies alert will remain in effect for the next 60 days. An animal with rabies may appear sick or lethargic, have problems swallowing, or drool or salivate excessively. A wild animal may appear tamer than usual and some animals may have no visible symptoms.
Santa Rosa County, FLwuwf.org

Santa Rosa To Seek Damages, Lost Revenue From Skanska

Santa Rosa County commissioners Tuesday night hired a number of local law firms to recover damages and lost revenue as a result of the Escambia Bay Bridge being knocked out during Hurricane Sally in September. Commissioners, like hundreds of people across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, blame the bridge damage...
Santa Rosa County, FLnavarrenewspaper.com

Mosquito control prepares for abatement

With a rise in moisture and temperature, comes an increase in mosquitoes. While these pesky insects are seemingly unavoidable, the Santa Rosa County Mosquito Control Department works tirelessly to protect residents and visitors through abatement programs, public awareness and education campaigns. The county uses an Integrated Mosquito Management Program (IMM)...
Santa Rosa County, FLnavarrenewspaper.com

2021 Santa Rosa Master Gardener

2021 Santa Rosa Master Gardener Volunteer Training. Do you love gardening or want to learn about gardening and share that knowledge with others in the community? Consider becoming a Florida Master Gardener volunteer. Master Gardeners serve as volunteers in the community educating residents on Florida-friendly landscaping. Projects include:. providing residents...
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHERN OKALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 800 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Eglin Air Force Base to near Eglin AFB to 10 miles southwest of Warrington, and moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts around 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Oriole Beach, Navarre, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou and Navarre Beach.
Florida StateSanta Rosa Press Gazette

Local FTA members help keep Santa Rosa trails beautiful

Who doesn’t enjoy wandering the myriad hiking and biking trails the state of Florida has to offer? And who doesn’t assume that our tax dollars pay someone to build and maintain these trails?. Such is not the case. The Florida Trails Association maintains the trails through our state. The FTA...