Brush fire reported in Gulf Islands National Seashore

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Covington County in south central Alabama Eastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 652 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Andalusia, Eglin AFB, Pace, Milton, Opp, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Mary Esther, Florala, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker and Oriole Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.