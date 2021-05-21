South Korea’s Moon meets Biden, hails ‘America’s return’

Global charity Oxfam on Tuesday urged US President Joe Biden to work towards normalizing ties with Cuba and lift sanctions, as the communist nation battles its worst economic crisis in 30 years. Unveiling a report entitled "Right to Live without a Blockade", it said the sanctions imposed by the United States on the island nearly six decades ago were a "severe obstacle to development for the Cuban population." "Today, in the face of the health crisis, Oxfam considers it even more urgent to change this policy," Oxfam Cuba director Elena Gentili told journalists in Havana. US sanctions have been in place since 1962. Cuba's relations with the United States have been at a low since then-president Donald Trump reinforced the measures following an historic but temporary easing of tensions under Barack Obama between 2014 and 2016.