12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.