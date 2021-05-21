9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 34,362.49 while the NASDAQ fell 0.04% to 13,655.88. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.14% to 4,191.36. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,144,090 cases with around 590,570 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,948,870 cases and 307,230 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,120,750 COVID-19 cases with 449,850 deaths. In total, there were at least 167,357,750 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,474,910 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.