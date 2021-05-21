newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Gainers

  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock increased by 1.31% to $29.26 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 96.0K, accounting for 5.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares increased by 0.85% to $21.33. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 89.7K shares, which is 3.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.2 billion.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares increased by 0.76% to $2.64. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.7K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $56.08. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111.4K shares, which is 1.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $75.6 billion.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock fell 1.97% to $1.5 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) stock declined by 1.83% to $49.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0K shares, which is 0.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock declined by 1.33% to $2.23. At the close, Torchlight Energy Res’s trading volume reached 23.5K shares. This is 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.6 million.
  • Frontline (NYSE:FRO) stock declined by 1.07% to $8.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 135.5K, accounting for 6.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares decreased by 1.06% to $1.88. This security traded at a volume of 5.1K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.1 million.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Chesapeake Energy#Stock Trading#Nasdaq Stock Market#Trading Volume#Mtdr#Equinor#Eqnr#89 7 K#Tellurian#Trch#Torchlight Energy Res#Ion Geophysical#Conocophillips#Market Cap#Company#Gainers Matador Resources#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why TrueCar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares are trading higher after the company added $75 million to its buyback plan. TrueCar's stock is trading up 10.0% to a price of $5.49. The stock's volume is currently 1.73 million, which is roughly 203.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 853.25 thousand. The stock's 50-day...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock increased by 11.56% to $21.07 during Tuesday's regular session. Tecnoglass's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 281.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Code Chain...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why GrafTech International's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of common stock by existing stockholders. GrafTech is currently down 4.39% to a price of $13.24. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 7.93 million, about 282.75% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.81 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 25

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said Patrick Gelsinger is a leader in a company she wouldn't bet against. She is a buyer of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Josh Brown said Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) has just broken out. He has a long position in the name...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On BETZ and AT&T

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she would rather invest in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ) than in an individual name in the sector. The industry is going up and it is a good place to be, said Young. Jenny Harrington is a holder...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Achieve Life Sciences' Stock is Trading Lower Today

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares are trading lower after the company priced a $20 million underwritten public offering of 2,857,143 shares of common stock at $7 per share. Achieve Life Sciences is currently down 14.65% to a price of $7.4. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.75 million,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dycom Industries Drops Following Q1 Results; The Joint Corp Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 34,362.49 while the NASDAQ fell 0.04% to 13,655.88. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.14% to 4,191.36. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,144,090 cases with around 590,570 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,948,870 cases and 307,230 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,120,750 COVID-19 cases with 449,850 deaths. In total, there were at least 167,357,750 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,474,910 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Nearing The End Of A Bullish Reversal Pattern

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shares traded higher Tuesday possibly because of a tweet from the Lucid Motor Company. Lucid is a merger partner with Churchill Capital. "Impossibly intuitive, inside and out. The Lucid User Experience makes its global debut at 10 AM PDT tomorrow, exclusively on the #LucidMotors YouTube channel," the tweet says.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Dividend Stocks

Steve Chiavarone of Federated Hermes said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 on annual basis just as much as the growth stocks outperformed value in the prior year. iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is as cheap versus bonds or as cheap versus stocks as it...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On International Markets

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading said she's looking towards Asia, primarily because of the semiconductor sector. These stocks had a tough year due to chip shortage and they pulled back from their highs. Shay likes Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). The stock pulled back...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

ROCE Insights For Circor International

Circor International (NYSE: CIR) posted Q1 earnings of $386.00 thousand, an increase from Q4 of 96.11%. Sales dropped to $180.66 million, a 13.29% decrease between quarters. In Q4,. ROCE Insights For Circor International. Circor International (NYSE:CIR) posted Q1 earnings of $386.00 thousand, an increase from Q4 of 96.11%. Sales dropped...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LiveRamp Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share were up 180.00% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $119,175,000 rose by 12.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,140,000. Guidance. LiveRamp...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Josh Brown Sees 20% Upside For Amazon's Stock Price In 2021

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said he is starting to get really excited about the setup in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." A Technical Analysis: From a technical perspective, consolidation is good because it builds a support level or base for a stock to...