newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Snapchat is happy to pay 30% commission to Apple – “without Apple we wouldn’t exist”

By Imran Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with CNBC, Snap CEO Evan Speigel, founder of Snapchat, has said that they are happy with paying 30% commission fee to Apple. Unlike some other developers like Epic Games, Evan Speigel believes that Snapchat would not have existed without the software and hardware advancements that Apple has offered over the year, which is why they feel happy to pay the commission fee in exchange for the technology.

www.ithinkdiff.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#App Developers#Software Developers#Facebook Inc#Cnbc#Apple Speaking#App Privacy#Facebook And Instagram#User Data#Hardware#User Privacy#Augmented Reality#Happy#Ceo#Lidar Technology#Time#Turn#Epic Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Cell Phonescalifornianewstimes.com

Google I/O hits and misses, Snap goes shopping, Parler returns to App Store – TechCrunch

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
BusinessApple Insider

Expedia chairman attacks Apple's 'disgusting' 30% commission fee

Barry Diller, the chairman of IAC and Expedia, spoke against Apple's App Store fee on Friday, accusing the iPhone maker of overcharging companies with its 30% App Store fee. An interview with Diller, chairman of the two companies, featured remarks attacking Apple and its policies on Friday. According to the chairman, companies that exist in the App Store are "overcharged in a disgusting manner." — "The idea that they actually justify it by saying We spend all this money protecting our little App Store. I mean, it's criminal," said Dillerspeaking to CNBC. "Well, it will be criminal."
Technologyimore.com

Woman named 'Siri' asks Tim Cook for MacBook after years of jokes

A woman named Siri has asked Tim Cook for a free Mac. She says she deserves one for her 30th birthday for the years of jokes she has had to endure. A woman named Siri has written an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking for a Mac for her 30th birthday, after enduring years of jokes about her name.
Cell PhonesThe Drum

Apple: Tracked

Created in-house, 'Tracked' promoted Apple's app tracking transparency (ATT) privacy feature on iOS 14. The ad follows a man as he goes about his daily routine. Each scene reflects an app people commonly use. From the coffee shop, to taking a taxi, more and more businesses track him until he’s surrounded by a large group of people, all vying for his data.
Businessslashdot.org

Tim Cook Says He Doesn't Remember How Much Google Pays for Search Deal As He Plays Innocent in Epic v Apple Trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook took his first turn in the witness chair this morning in what is probably the most anticipated testimony of the Epic v. Apple antitrust case. But rather than a fiery condemnation of Epic's shenanigans and allegations, Cook offered a mild, carefully tended ignorance that left many of the lawsuit's key questions unanswered, or unanswerable. TechCrunch reports: The facade of innocent ignorance began when he was asked about Apple's R&D numbers -- $15-20 billion annually for the last three years. Specifically, he said that Apple couldn't estimate how much of that money was directed towards the App Store, because "we don't allocate like that," i.e. research budgets for individual products aren't broken out from the rest. [...] This was further demonstrated when Cook was asked about Apple's deal with Google that keeps the search engine as the default on iOS. Cook said he didn't remember the specific numbers.
Cell Phonesslashdot.org

Apple Wants Users To Trust iOS, But It Doesn't Trust iOS Users

What is it about Apple, that generates so many just plain wrong headlines? The idea of ANY PLATFORM should be to prevent users from being harmed by the platform itself, or by 3rd party apps (or hardware). How is that "not trusting the users?" Shouldn't this be cast as "We...
Electronicsimore.com

Apple exec says there isn't a need for Find My in the new Siri Remote

The new Apple TV 4K was released today. Tim Twerdahl sat down with MobileSyrup for an interview about the new streaming box. The new Apple TV 4K came out today and, to celebrate its release, Tim Twerdahl, Apple's vice president of product marketing for home and audio, sat down with MobileSyrup to talk about the new product.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Serious Warning Issued For Millions Of Apple iPhone Users

On the surface, things could not be better for Apple right now but underneath storms are brewing. Apple’s App Store is at the heart of an international trial and following shock revelation after revelation after revelation after revelation about a factory of scams “measured in billions”, a new warning has been issued for iPhone and iPad owners.
Cell PhonesSearch Engine Roundtable

Google App Ads Adds Deep Linking Features, Analytics & Tools

Google announced a bunch of Google Ads updates to app based advertising, where you want to push people to your apps. The goal with these updates is to drive people back into your mobile app and increase engagement in your app. Google App campaigns on desktop. Now, on desktop search,...
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

App Store Would Be 'Toxic' Mess Without Control, Apple CEO Says

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple's online marketplace would become a "toxic" mess if the iPhone maker were forced to allow third-party apps without reviewing them, chief executive Tim Cook said in testimony at a high-stakes trial challenging the company's tight control of its platform. Cook, the last scheduled witness in the...
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

Why Some of Apple’s Apps Have Hidden File Sizes in the App Store

Fun fact, if you go to the App Store right now and search for a first-party Apple app and you scroll down to view its information, you’ll see there’s no information about its size. No, that’s not a glitch. It’s actually made like this by design. But why does that happen? Well, the answer is pretty simple, although you might not like it entirely.
TechnologyPosted by
Axios

Snapchat unveils its bid to dominate augmented reality

Snapchat on Thursday unveiled a new version of its 3D glasses called Spectacles, giving it a big boost in the race to deliver augmented reality (AR) devices to consumers. Why it matters: In focusing narrowly on AR for the past five years, Snapchat has been able beat bigger rivals like Apple and Facebook to unveiling its AR glasses.
Businesskdal610.com

Apple’s Tim Cook to defend App Store at trial with Fortnite maker

(Reuters) – Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday will take the witness stand to defend the App Store, a booming part of the iPhone maker’s business that “Fortnite” maker Epic Games says is a monopoly that Apple abuses. Cook is expected to spend more than two hours making...
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple CEO Tim Cook to take the stand at Epic Games v. Apple trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday will take the witness stand to defend the App Store in a trial being held in California. “Fortnite” maker Epic Games claims the App Store is a monopoly that Apple abuses. When Epic Games tried to evade the commissions with an alternative payment system...