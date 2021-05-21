Snapchat is happy to pay 30% commission to Apple – “without Apple we wouldn’t exist”
In an interview with CNBC, Snap CEO Evan Speigel, founder of Snapchat, has said that they are happy with paying 30% commission fee to Apple. Unlike some other developers like Epic Games, Evan Speigel believes that Snapchat would not have existed without the software and hardware advancements that Apple has offered over the year, which is why they feel happy to pay the commission fee in exchange for the technology.www.ithinkdiff.com