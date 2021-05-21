newsbreak-logo
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse's Plymouth Congregational Church Prepares To Install Its First African American Pastor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Syracuse’s oldest and more progressive churches will celebrate the installation Sunday of its senior pastor…nearly 17 months after he first began serving. The Reverend Eric Jackson was supposed to be installed at Plymouth Congregational Church last March, but then the pandemic happened. Jackson says in the meantime, he’s observed congregants navigate the pandemic with grace, openness, and faithfulness, even if it’s been mostly through virtual gatherings.

