Hanging out with Tetris is as fun as playing a game of Tetris! This high energy American Pit Bull Terrier is only 4 years old and is looking for a high energy home to call her own. Tetris is a rough-and-tumble lady who would do best in a home with older (or very durable) children. She does not have many manners, but is smart and should learn new manners very quickly. Tetris can be very picky about her dog friends, so a meet-and-greet with any doggie siblings is suggested.