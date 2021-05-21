newsbreak-logo
Dauphin County, PA

Derry Township superintendent releases statement after being placed on leave

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAUPHIN COUNTY — The superintendent of the Derry Township School District released a statement on Friday after he was placed on leave for the remainder of his tenure. Superintendent Joe McFarland was set to leave the district in June, but he was placed on leave last Friday following the pre-emptive decision to close the high school building on May 7 and transition to virtual learning the following Monday, May 10.

