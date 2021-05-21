Derry Township superintendent releases statement after being placed on leave
DAUPHIN COUNTY — The superintendent of the Derry Township School District released a statement on Friday after he was placed on leave for the remainder of his tenure. Superintendent Joe McFarland was set to leave the district in June, but he was placed on leave last Friday following the pre-emptive decision to close the high school building on May 7 and transition to virtual learning the following Monday, May 10.local21news.com