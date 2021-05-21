NHL DFS: Top DraftKings Daily Fantasy Players For May 21 And Bargain Players

There are four NHL Playoffs games in action on May 21. Here is a look at the highest priced players and some bargains DFS players could target on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Scoring for players on DraftKings is 8.5 points for a goal, 5 points for an assist, 1.5 points for a shot, 1.3 points for a blocked shot along with several milestone bonuses.

Centers:

Connor McDavid $9,100

Nathan MacKinnon $8,900

Leon Draisaitl $8,100

Patrice Bergeron $7,000

Mark Schiefele $6,900

McDavid led the NHL in the regular season with 105 points in 56 games and has 18 points in 18 career playoff games. McDavid was held scoreless in the opening content, but remains a valid option on DFS rosters. The same can be said for teammate Draisaitl who had 84 points in 56 games and could ignite the Oilers offense in game two.

MacKinnon has five goals and two assists in the Avalanche’s two playoff games.

Sebastian Aho ($6,800) has two goals in the two playoff games while also adding 12 shots. DraftKings pays a bonus for players who have five shots or more in a game.

A top bargain could be Nic Dowd ($2,600) who has two goals in the three games.

Wingers:

Mikko Rantanen $8,100

Alex Ovechkin $7,600

David Pastrnak $7,400

Brad Marchand $7,000

Gabriel Landeskog $6,800

Rantanen has four assists, two goals and eight shots in the two games. The winger will be heavily featured on rosters.

Given the drop in price and value between centers and wingers, I think many will spend on the top centers and reach for bargains on the winger line.

Taylor Hall ($5,300) has two goals in the three games and has played well since joining the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk ($3,400) has two goals and six shots in three playoff games. DeBrusk has 16 career playoff goals in 52 games.

Teuvo Teravainen ($5,200) has one goal and three shots in two playoff games after posting 21 points in 15 regular season games. Andre Svechnikov has two points and nine shots in two playoff games and has a career 14 points in 17 playoff games.

A top bargain at $2,500 could be Garnet Hathaway who has two goals and one assist in three playoff games after posting 18 points in 56 regular season matchups.

Defensemen:

Dougie Hamilton $6,400

Cale Makar $6,100

Darnell Nurse $6,000

Roman Josi $5,900

Tyson Barrie $5,800

With the lower prices offered for defenseman, it could be a good place to gain some salary to spend elsewhere.

Hurricanes’ defenseman Brett Pesche has three assists and two games and is available for $3,900. Devon Toews ($5,100) has two assists in two games and had 31 points in 53 regular season games. Torey Krug ($4,700) has two assists and eight shots in two games and has 54 points in 77 career playoff games.

Goalies:

Philipp Grubauer $8,500

Tuukka Rask $8,300

Mike Smith $8,100

Alex Nedeljkovic $7,900

Juuse Saros $7,800

Goalies is one of the toughest positions to pick in daily fantasy hockey. On DraftKings, goalies get 6 points for a win, 0.7 for each save and a three-point bonus for 35 or more saves. The key is to avoid goalies who give up lots of goals ad each goal allowed takes away 3.5 points and can quickly turn a good goalie negative.

Grubauer jumps out as the favorite with a 2-0 record, 2.00 goals against average and save percentage of .931.

A case of value could be made for Carolina Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic who has two wins and has only allowed two goals in the team's two playoff games. Nedeljkovic was 15-5-0-3 on the season with a goals against average of 1.90.

The Bruins and Capitals series has had goal totals of five, five and seven in the three games, making the goalies in the matchup avoidable for now.