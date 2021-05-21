‘Suspicious device’ removed from stolen vehicle by Dayton Bomb Squad, determined not explosive

Harrison Twp. — Police located a “suspicious device” inside of a stolen vehicle in Harrison Twp. Friday evening that led to the Dayton Bomb Squad being called to investigate the situation.

Butler Twp. crews were processing a recovered stolen Ford minivan for evidence in the 4000 block of Webster St. when they discovered a “suspicious explosive device,” according to Sgt. Todd Stanley.

The Dayton Bomb Squad was then called to asses the situation and determined it was a ‘training device’ and was not explosive.

The device was removed from the vehicle by the bomb squad.

It is currently being investigated how the device ended up inside of the stolen vehicle.

Investigators will be following up with the owner of the car to see if they know about the device or how it made it inside.