Welp, it’s (almost) official; after weeks of mild anticipation, the Jacksonville Jaguars intend to sign quarterback Tim Tebow to compete for a spot at tight end. If you’ve been keeping up with the NFL as of late, this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as Tebow has been increasingly linked to the Jaguars since Urban Meyer joined the team as their seventh head coach, but with the 2021 NFL Draft officially passed and Trevor Lawrence finally in place at QB1, I guess the timing was finally right for Ian Rapoport to make it semi-official.