It may surprise some of you to know that every aspect of Heartbeat Christian News is done by one person; Ad sales, distribution, graphic design, layout, articles, etc. Not a bragging statement but a testament to the fact that is a true work of the Lord and all done for His glory. With nearly 9 years of publication under our belt, I’m excited to say that we have been a monthly publication for about a year and a half. That is meaningful because up until that time, we were quarterly.