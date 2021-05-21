newsbreak-logo
Christie's Warhol NFT is basically a fake

By Andrew Paul
inputmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristie’s entry into the NFT market has been anything but smooth-sailing, even if its crypto-backed auctions have been obscenely profitable. But as sketchy as PR stunts like Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days were, they at least weren’t as inaccurate and borderline misleading as the Andy Warhol: Machine Made series that hit the market earlier this week.

