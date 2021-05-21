newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 8.86% to $2.58 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.5K, accounting for 5.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.9 million.
  • Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares moved upwards by 5.27% to $22.97. Afya’s trading volume hit 13.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $26.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3K, accounting for 0.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.0 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 3.13% to $2.96. Future FinTech Group’s trading volume hit 2.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares rose 3.06% to $0.66. China XD Plastics Co’s trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares moved upwards by 1.32% to $122.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s trading volume hit 204.6K shares by close, accounting for 8.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares fell 3.5% to $1.38 during Friday’s after-market session. Meten EdtechX Education’s trading volume hit 164.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 1.51% to $1.31. This security traded at a volume of 20.5K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares declined by 1.36% to $0.73. This security traded at a volume of 8.6K shares come close, making up 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares fell 1.25% to $46.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.9K, accounting for 0.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares declined by 0.92% to $4.32. This security traded at a volume of 2.2K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.3 million.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock declined by 0.91% to $75.5. At the close, Overstock.com’s trading volume reached 5.7K shares. This is 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Discretionary#Stock Trading#Nasdaq Stock Market#Trading Volume#Market Cap#Kxin#Lakeland Industries#Ftft#Future Fintech Group#Cxdc#China Xd Plastics Co#Metx#Meten Edtechx Education#Xpresspa Group#Xspa#Toughbuilt Industries#Tblt#Sfix#Oriental#Ocg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why TrueCar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares are trading higher after the company added $75 million to its buyback plan. TrueCar's stock is trading up 10.0% to a price of $5.49. The stock's volume is currently 1.73 million, which is roughly 203.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 853.25 thousand. The stock's 50-day...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Energy Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels. Below are some instances of unusual options activity...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock moved upwards by 43.23% to $2.65 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Pieris Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 169.7 million, which is 28944.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.4 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why KE Holdings' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares are trading lower following a report indicating Chinese regulators are investigating alleged anti-competitive practices by the company. KE Holdings is currently down 3.66% to a price of $50.1. The stock's current volume for the day is 12.23 million, which is approximately 248.86% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.92 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 25

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said Patrick Gelsinger is a leader in a company she wouldn't bet against. She is a buyer of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Josh Brown said Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) has just broken out. He has a long position in the name...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dycom Industries Drops Following Q1 Results; The Joint Corp Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 34,362.49 while the NASDAQ fell 0.04% to 13,655.88. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.14% to 4,191.36. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,144,090 cases with around 590,570 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,948,870 cases and 307,230 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,120,750 COVID-19 cases with 449,850 deaths. In total, there were at least 167,357,750 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,474,910 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On BETZ and AT&T

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she would rather invest in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ) than in an individual name in the sector. The industry is going up and it is a good place to be, said Young. Jenny Harrington is a holder...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Dividend Stocks

Steve Chiavarone of Federated Hermes said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 on annual basis just as much as the growth stocks outperformed value in the prior year. iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is as cheap versus bonds or as cheap versus stocks as it...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

ROCE Insights For Circor International

Circor International (NYSE: CIR) posted Q1 earnings of $386.00 thousand, an increase from Q4 of 96.11%. Sales dropped to $180.66 million, a 13.29% decrease between quarters. In Q4,. ROCE Insights For Circor International. Circor International (NYSE:CIR) posted Q1 earnings of $386.00 thousand, an increase from Q4 of 96.11%. Sales dropped...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,064 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On International Markets

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading said she's looking towards Asia, primarily because of the semiconductor sector. These stocks had a tough year due to chip shortage and they pulled back from their highs. Shay likes Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). The stock pulled back...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Intuit: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share were up 35.19% year over year to $6.07, which missed the estimate of $6.47. Revenue of $4,173,000,000 rose by 39.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,410,000,000. Looking...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Agilent Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 36.62% over the past year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.83. Revenue of $1,525,000,000 rose by 23.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,400,000,000.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LiveRamp Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share were up 180.00% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $119,175,000 rose by 12.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,140,000. Guidance. LiveRamp...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Toll Brothers: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 71.19% year over year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.80. Revenue of $1,930,000,000 up by 24.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,770,000,000. Looking Ahead. Toll...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Nearing The End Of A Bullish Reversal Pattern

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shares traded higher Tuesday possibly because of a tweet from the Lucid Motor Company. Lucid is a merger partner with Churchill Capital. "Impossibly intuitive, inside and out. The Lucid User Experience makes its global debut at 10 AM PDT tomorrow, exclusively on the #LucidMotors YouTube channel," the tweet says.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q2 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share decreased 7.27% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.48. Revenue of $466,651,000 declined by 0.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $443,090,000. Looking...